MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two principals of Nashik-based residential schools run under the state government’s Tribal Development Department for allegedly demanding a bribe from a school employee to close an internal disciplinary inquiry against him.

CBI books two Nashik school principals for ₹ 40,000 bribery demand

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The accused, P Savale and D Sonawane, were booked on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including charges of criminal conspiracy and seeking undue advantage as public servants.

According to the CBI, the case stems from a complaint filed by an employee of one of the schools, who alleged that the two principals demanded ₹40,000 to shut the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him. The complainant stated that after being issued a show-cause notice, he was directed to appear before a disciplinary committee.

During the hearing, Savale allegedly instructed him to meet Sonawane regarding closure of the inquiry. On April 12, when the complainant met Sonawane in Nashik, the latter allegedly demanded ₹40,000 as illegal gratification to settle the matter. The complainant further alleged that the bribe amount was to be shared equally between Sonawane and Savale.

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{{^usCountry}} The employee also claimed to have recorded conversations related to the alleged demand. Following receipt of the complaint, the CBI conducted a verification exercise on Tuesday in the presence of independent witnesses. During this process, a recorded conversation purportedly between the complainant and Sonawane was corroborated, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee also claimed to have recorded conversations related to the alleged demand. Following receipt of the complaint, the CBI conducted a verification exercise on Tuesday in the presence of independent witnesses. During this process, a recorded conversation purportedly between the complainant and Sonawane was corroborated, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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