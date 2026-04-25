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CBI books two Nashik school principals for 40,000 bribery demand

The CBI has charged two principals from Nashik schools with demanding a ₹40,000 bribe to close a disciplinary inquiry against a school employee.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two principals of Nashik-based residential schools run under the state government’s Tribal Development Department for allegedly demanding a bribe from a school employee to close an internal disciplinary inquiry against him.

CBI books two Nashik school principals for 40,000 bribery demand

The accused, P Savale and D Sonawane, were booked on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including charges of criminal conspiracy and seeking undue advantage as public servants.

According to the CBI, the case stems from a complaint filed by an employee of one of the schools, who alleged that the two principals demanded 40,000 to shut the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him. The complainant stated that after being issued a show-cause notice, he was directed to appear before a disciplinary committee.

During the hearing, Savale allegedly instructed him to meet Sonawane regarding closure of the inquiry. On April 12, when the complainant met Sonawane in Nashik, the latter allegedly demanded 40,000 as illegal gratification to settle the matter. The complainant further alleged that the bribe amount was to be shared equally between Sonawane and Savale.

 
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