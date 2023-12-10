Centre has provided more than 4 crore houses: Anurag

Union minister for information and broadcasting, and youth and sports affairs Anurag Thakur on his two-day visit to Himachal to participate in ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ participated in the Yatra organised in Bangana village of Kutlehar assembly and Naihariyan village of Chintpurni assembly.

Anurag Thakur addressing the gathering during the Sankalp Yatra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

During the programme, Thakur said, “Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign launched by the Central government to ensure the reach of public welfare schemes to the last man.”

Anurag Thakur further presented the account of the achievements of the Modi government during its nine-year tenure and said, “In just nine years of its tenure, the Modi government has provided permanent houses to more than four crore needy people. The living conditions of the people have improved in the two-room houses,” said Thakur.

Modi provided electricity to the last village of the country, 60 crore needy people were given health insurance of ₹5 lakh annually, more than 80 crore people are being provided with free food grains every month for the last 5 years. These food grains will continue to be available free of cost for the next 5 years,” he said adding that “More than 11 crore farmers across the country get ₹6000 annually.”

“Modi government reduced the prices of petrol and diesel twice. When BJP was in power in Himachal Pradesh, the state government had also reduced the prices twice. But as soon as the Congress government came into power in the state, prices were increased twice as soon as the government was formed. This is a clear difference,” said Thakur.

Thakur further said that when he went to Rajasthan for the election campaign, he found the price of petrol in Sri Ganganagar at ₹118 per litre.

Pointing out the difference between the BP and Congress rule, Thakur said that while on the one hand Congress governments left Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, BJP returned to Madhya Pradesh with a record 166 seats after ruling for 20 years. “

