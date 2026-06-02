Mumbai, Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said both the Centre and the Maharashtra government are positively considering issues faced by onion growers, urging agitating farmers to choose dialogue over ongoing protests to resolve the current price crisis.

Centre, state considering onion farmers' demands positively, says Walse Patil

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Walse Patil stated that a high-level state delegation recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured the state government that a decision on the onion and sugarcane sectors would be taken in the next 10 days.

He said agitators were welcome to meet him and that he was also prepared to visit the protest site without any prejudice to hear their grievances.

The NCP leader said that both the Centre and the state government should take all necessary measures to address the concerns of onion growers and appealed to protesters to engage in constructive dialogue.

Maharashtra onion farmers have urged the Centre to announce a special ₹10,000 crore revival package, claiming that repeated export curbs, natural calamities and price crashes have pushed them into a severe financial crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} The former minister, in a statement, said that a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met Shah in New Delhi and highlighted the severity of the onion crisis, following which Shah assured the Maharashtra government that a positive decision would be taken within the next 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former minister, in a statement, said that a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met Shah in New Delhi and highlighted the severity of the onion crisis, following which Shah assured the Maharashtra government that a positive decision would be taken within the next 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

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Walse Patil said that he would also meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar to brief him on the discussions held in Delhi and seek his support in pressing the Centre to provide maximum and immediate relief to onion farmers.

He advised farmers to consider changing weather patterns, specifically the El Nino phenomenon, which could result in below-normal rainfall next year and cause drought-like conditions in several parts of Maharashtra.

Farmers should take into account changing climatic conditions while planning cultivation of onion, sugarcane and other cash crops, he said.

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