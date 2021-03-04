Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan

State public works department minister Ashok Chavan, during the question hour in the legislative Council on Wednesday, said the role of Central government is important in Maratha reservation. Chavan said the Centre must take steps to back the Maratha and other reservations in the country by seeking to tag all quota related matter in the Supreme Court and a larger constitutional bench to hear the matter.

The regular hearing for Maratha reservation issue is scheduled to commence from March 8. Chavan heads the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota. Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise, through a starred question, sought to know what assistance the state was seeking from the Centre and the state’s preparedness in the matter. Responding to the question, Chavan said that the Centre needs to make its stance clear on few points which will not only help Maratha quota matter but also reservations issues in other states, besides the 10% EWS quota of the Centre.

“The petitioners in the case have contended that Maharashtra’s quota has gone over 50% with reservations for Maratha. There are 16 states in the country where the reservation has gone over 50%. Parliament that passed a quota for EWS that too is over 50%; that decision too is challenged by this. The Centre now has the opportunity, through Attorney General, to tag all these matters together,” he said in his reply.

Chavan also mentioned legalities that create hurdles in the matter and said that Centre could overcome that by seeking a larger constitutional bench to hear the reservation case.

The leader of opposition of the legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, said the state government is merely passing the buck to hide its failure. Darekar demanded that keeping the legalities aside, the state government should allow people who have got appointment letter in the job, through the quota, to start their service.

Chavan, in the response, said, “The Bill was passed unanimously, so now [again] you have the opportunity. We are putting forward our case on this matter; we are requesting to put forward positive steps as you are in power in Centre... About the jobs, the stay order of SC is clear: ‘Admissions to educational institutions for the academic year 2020-21 shall be made without reference to reservation provided in the SEBC Act. Appointment to public services and post and the government shall be made without implementing the reservation as provided in the Act.’ This is the interim order which states that we cannot proceed further’.”