MUMBAI: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has withdrawn its decision to make Aadhaar and APAAR authentication compulsory for candidates registering for CET 2026, following complaints about data mismatches and technical glitches. CET cell give relaxation over compulsion of Aadhar, APAAR while registration

Earlier, the Cell had announced that Aadhaar and APAAR ID linkage would be mandatory for this year’s CET registration. However, several students and parents reported difficulties in completing the authentication process due to discrepancies in personal details.

In a circular issued on February 13, the CET Cell acknowledged that some candidates were facing issues during Aadhaar and APAAR verification while filling out the CET 2026 application form. To ensure that no eligible student is denied the opportunity to apply, the Cell has introduced facilitation measures.

As per the revised guidelines, Aadhaar authentication will remain the preferred mode of verification. However, candidates unable to complete Aadhaar and APAAR authentication due to genuine or technical reasons will be allowed to fill and submit the application form without authentication. This provision has been made effective from February 13.

Candidates who are able to complete the Aadhaar and APAAR authentication process have been advised to follow the previously notified procedure. The CET Cell has urged applicants to read the instructions carefully and complete their registration within the stipulated deadline.