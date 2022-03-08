CET releases second UG medical list, over 1,500 seats allotted

Mumbai: More than a month after the first seat allotment list for undergraduate medical and dental courses was released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell, the second list for state quota seats was announced on Tuesday evening. The updated seat matrix for this round, after adding the seats left vacant from round one as well as those pending final approvals, stood at 1,531.

“We were waiting for final approvals to come through from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in case of new colleges as well as additional seats in some existing medical colleges. The second round got delayed by a couple of days because we wanted to ensure all pending seats are included,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

Many had raised objections to the CET cell’s decision to not allot at least 650 seats across private medical colleges and 20 in government medical colleges (GMC) in the first seat allotment list released on February 1.

Instead of 4,550 seats in GMCs, 4,530 had been allotted whereas 2,070 seats in private medical colleges were allotted as opposed to 2,720 shown in the seat matrix.

These seats belong to institutes like Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai, Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule where not a single student has been allotted a seat. Other private medical institutes where 50 additional seats were approved for the current academic year too had not been included in the first seat allotment list.

The final inspection on part of MUHS was conducted over the past few weeks and an updated list was released on their website on February 25. However, nearly 200 seats from two colleges -- ACPM Dhule and Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat -- reflected only since yesterday.

“Some paperwork was pending in the case of Tasgaonkar Medical College which is why the delay. In the case of ACPM, there were some court cases pending which got cleared only on March 4. Of the 150 available seats at the institute, approvals for only 100 seats have come through which will be added in the second round,” said an official from MUHS.

As per the schedule uploaded by the CET Cell, post the announcement of the second seat allotment list, students whose names appear on the list will have time until March 14 to complete the seat confirmation process.

