Chalk out plan to complete stuck slum rehabilitation projects: Uddhav Thackeray to SRA, Mhada

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the authorities for rigorous follow up with the Central government for redevelopment of slums on their land parcels in Mumbai. (HT FILE)

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to chalk out plans to complete slum rehabilitation projects which have been delayed for years by private developers. He has also directed the authorities for rigorous follow up with the Central government for redevelopment of slums on their land parcels in Mumbai.

Thackeray held a review meeting to take stock of the delayed slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai and suburbs. More than 300 slum redevelopment projects have been stuck in legal and technical battles, leaving residents in the lurch. Around 530 such projects are underway, while 541 have been completed.

The state government has announced to take over the projects and redevelop them through SRA. “CM has directed SRA and Mhada to design a plan for their Belfast redevelopment. He has also asked authorities to weed out the difficulties by tweaking policies so that project’s redevelopments get through,” said an official from the housing department.

