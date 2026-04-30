MUMBAI: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed universities across the state to upload students’ degree certificates on DigiLocker immediately after declaration of results and completion of due verification, instead of making students wait until convocation ceremonies.

Chandrakant Patil directs universities to upload degrees on DigiLocker after results

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DigiLocker is a cloud-based digital document wallet, and as per the IT Act, 2000, documents available in its “Issued” section are legally equivalent to original physical documents. These records are considered authentic, secure and tamper-proof.

The minister said that many students apply to foreign universities, higher education institutions, scholarships, internships and employment opportunities soon after their results are declared. However, the gap between result declaration and convocation often leads to delays in obtaining degree certificates, causing students to miss submission deadlines.

“Students should not lose academic or career opportunities due to delay in receiving degree certificates. Once a student has successfully completed the course and the result has been duly declared, the verified degree certificate should be made available digitally at the earliest,” Patil said.

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{{^usCountry}} He has instructed universities to take necessary steps to ensure a uniform process is followed across the state for uploading degree certificates on DigiLocker. He also directed that a Government Resolution in this regard be issued at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has instructed universities to take necessary steps to ensure a uniform process is followed across the state for uploading degree certificates on DigiLocker. He also directed that a Government Resolution in this regard be issued at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move is expected to benefit students applying for higher studies in India and abroad, scholarships, competitive opportunities, internships and employment, while also reducing the need to repeatedly approach universities for physical certificates immediately after results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is expected to benefit students applying for higher studies in India and abroad, scholarships, competitive opportunities, internships and employment, while also reducing the need to repeatedly approach universities for physical certificates immediately after results. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How to access your degree on DigiLocker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to access your degree on DigiLocker {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Create an account on DigiLocker using your mobile number and Aadhaar details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Create an account on DigiLocker using your mobile number and Aadhaar details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Log in and go to the “Issued Documents” section {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Log in and go to the “Issued Documents” section {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Select your university or education board from the list {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Select your university or education board from the list {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} -Enter required details such as roll number or year of passing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -Enter required details such as roll number or year of passing {{/usCountry}}

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-Fetch and download your degree certificate instantly

-Save it digitally or share it directly with institutions as needed

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