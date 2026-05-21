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Charge-sheet filed against 15 accused, including 5 doctors, in Badlapur human egg donation racket

The egg donation racket was busted in February in Badlapur after a woman approached a public health centre in the city

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: The Badlapur police have completed their investigation into the illegal human egg donation racket unearthed in Badlapur, and filed a chargesheet of almost 5,000 pages before the Ulhasnagar court on Tuesday. Fifteen accused have been booked—eight of these, who were allegedly directly involved in the crime, have been arrested, while the remaining seven have been served notices.

Charge-sheet filed against 15 accused, including 5 doctors, in Badlapur human egg donation racket

The police have recorded the statements of 25 witnesses and examined over 250 egg donation cases involving more than 30 women. Five doctors, including Dr Amol Patil, director of Malti IVF Centre in Thane where the racket was carried out, and three agents allegedly directly involved in the fraud have already been arrested.

The egg donation racket was busted in February in Badlapur after a woman approached a public health centre in the city, demanding payment for the eggs donated by her. The Thane health department staff at Badlapur alerted the police, who raided a flat in the city and arrested a female agent.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the racket, spread across Maharashtra and other states, was being run by the Nashik-based Malti IVF Centre, which was operating an illegal IVF centre in Thane. The centre allegedly offered between 25,000 and 30,000 to victims for each cycle, using them repeatedly as egg donors, which is illegal under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act which allows human egg donation only once in a lifetime.

 
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