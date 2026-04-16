MUMBAI: The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday has filed a 247-page chargesheet against a 27-year-old labourer accused of fatally stabbing a professor inside a crowded local train at Malad station on January 24.

Chargesheet filed against accused in Malad station stabbing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the chargesheet against Omkar Shinde includes statements from 63 witnesses, with four passengers claiming to have seen him stab NM College professor Alok Singh, 33, during an argument.

Investigators said two key eyewitnesses have recorded their statements before a Borivali magistrate. One of them, Sudhirkumar Suryakumar Trivedi, 41, was Singh’s colleague and was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

Police said Singh had boarded the 5.10pm train from Andheri and was standing near the door preparing to alight at Malad when he got into an argument with Shinde. As the train reached the platform, Shinde allegedly stabbed him. After stabbing, the accused fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Singh later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shinde was identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage on January 25, police said. Investigators said that despite the packed compartment, they initially had only one eyewitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde was identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage on January 25, police said. Investigators said that despite the packed compartment, they initially had only one eyewitness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “We needed more witnesses, to strengthen our case, who had seen Shinde stabbing the victim while getting out of the train,” said an officer with the Borivali GRP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We needed more witnesses, to strengthen our case, who had seen Shinde stabbing the victim while getting out of the train,” said an officer with the Borivali GRP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They later traced more witnesses by scanning CCTV footage and using facial recognition tools with the Railway Protection Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They later traced more witnesses by scanning CCTV footage and using facial recognition tools with the Railway Protection Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the chargesheet also details the forensic analysis matching bloodstains on the accused’s clothes and the weapon with the victim’s blood, which further strengthened the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the chargesheet also details the forensic analysis matching bloodstains on the accused’s clothes and the weapon with the victim’s blood, which further strengthened the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON