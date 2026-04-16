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Chargesheet filed against accused in Malad station stabbing

Borivali GRP filed a 247-page chargesheet against Omkar Shinde for fatally stabbing professor Alok Singh in a crowded train, with 63 witness statements.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday has filed a 247-page chargesheet against a 27-year-old labourer accused of fatally stabbing a professor inside a crowded local train at Malad station on January 24.

Chargesheet filed against accused in Malad station stabbing

Police said the chargesheet against Omkar Shinde includes statements from 63 witnesses, with four passengers claiming to have seen him stab NM College professor Alok Singh, 33, during an argument.

Investigators said two key eyewitnesses have recorded their statements before a Borivali magistrate. One of them, Sudhirkumar Suryakumar Trivedi, 41, was Singh’s colleague and was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

Police said Singh had boarded the 5.10pm train from Andheri and was standing near the door preparing to alight at Malad when he got into an argument with Shinde. As the train reached the platform, Shinde allegedly stabbed him. After stabbing, the accused fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Singh later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.

 
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