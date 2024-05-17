Mumbai: The Acharya Marathe College in Chembur has extended its prohibition on Muslim girls wearing hijab and burqa to its degree college section. Chembur degree college bans hijab, niqab and burqa

The college recently introduced a new dress code that includes a ban on attire considered “revealing” and objects of religious significance, specifically mentioning hijab, niqab, and burqa – traditional garments worn by Muslim women.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This decision has left many of the institute’s female Muslim students distressed. And they view it as an infringement on their personal liberties and religious rights. Last August, the college enforced a uniform policy for junior college students, leading to protests and relaxation of some rules. The recent directive on mandates for higher classes talks about students wearing “formal” and “decent” attire, with specific instructions for both male and female students. While the male students are required to wear full or half shirts and ‘normal’ trousers, female students have been asked to wear any ‘non-revealing full formal dress’, be it ‘Indian or Western’.

While the college management asserts the need for a unified dress code, Muslim students said such regulations violate their constitutional rights to freedom of religion and culture. Around 30 students have formally objected to the dress code, citing constitutional provisions and urging the college to reconsider its stance. Despite their efforts, the college principal has refused to entertain their plea.

In response to the college’s decision, several female Muslim students have lodged complaints with national and state human rights commissions, alleging discrimination and religious intolerance.

Ateeque Ahmed Khan, an activist who accompanied the students during their meeting with the principal, criticised the college’s stance, emphasising the importance of tolerance and diversity in educational institutions.

“When we told them that Muslim parents may not allow girls to study without hijab, college administration said that if the covering is a barrier in education, they should remove it. We explained that the college can’t impose a particular dress code, as the perception of morality differs from person to person,” he said.

When contacted, Vidyagauri Lele, principal of the college, said, “I am unable to comment on it now.”