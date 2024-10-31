MUMBAI: The Trombay police have registered a case against a 39-year-old Chembur resident for allegedly defrauding a family of ₹40 lakh under the guise of securing them jobs within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Chembur man dupes family of ₹ 40L with fake BMC job offers

The accused reportedly befriended one of the family’s relatives two years ago, claiming to have influential connections with senior BMC officials and promising assistance in obtaining employment. To reinforce his credibility, the accused provided fake appointment letters and even arranged a medical examination for one of the job candidates at KEM Hospital.

According to the police, the complainant, K Worlikar, 47, lives in Trombay along with her family and claims that two years ago she was introduced to the accused Siddharth Gaikwad at a political event through common friends.

During the discussion, Siddharth Gaikwad revealed that his brother-in-law, Kiran Gaikwad, holds a senior position in the BMC Sanitation Department and has the authority to hire permanent staff.

The complainant, seeking employment opportunities for her brother, Rajesh, and niece, approached Gaikwad. He assured her that he would discuss their job prospects with his brother-in-law. The complainant paid ₹1.75 lakh on Gaikwad’s G-Pay and also gave education documents of her brother and niece.

A few days later, the complainant contacted Gaikwad again, this time to request a job placement for her cousin’s brother within the BMC. Gaikwad instructed her to submit the necessary documents and payment to expedite the recruitment process.

On December 8, 2022, the complainant paid ₹5 lakh to the accused. The victims were later called for a medical test at KEM Hospital and a medical examination was conducted. The complainant further claims that as her brother gave her money, she transferred Rs. 10.95 lakh to Gaikwad who promised that the work will be done soon, mentioned in the FIR.

In October 2023, Siddharth Gaikwad’s brother Kiran met the complainant and told him that Siddharth was in jail and so the work will be delayed, and once he comes out either work will be done or he would return her money, said official.

After two months, Siddharth Gaikwad came out on bail and visited the complainant’s house and promised her and also took into confidence saying they will get the appointment letter but required to pay more money. The complainant paid ₹4.30 lakh through NEFT.

After getting money, the accused called the complainant at a hotel in Dadar and gave a joining letter saying that her niece will be joining on January 30, 2024, and left. But after that it was found that the joining letters were bogus and she started contacting him continuously but he did not pick her call.

The complainant then approached the RCF police station to file a complaint but the suspect gave two cheques of ₹14 lakh and ₹7 lakh saying that deposit in a few days once he would say. But after that the suspect stopped speaking with the complainant so she approached the Trombay police station and registered a case.

She claimed that between 2022 and 2024, Siddharth Gaikwad took ₹40 lakh on the promise of a job in BMC and bogus joining letters to the complainant’s brother, niece and relative and cheated her. The case has been registered under section 406, 420, 506 and 504 of the Indian penal code (IPC). The accused has not been arrested yet and investigation is going on, said a police officer of the Trombay police station.