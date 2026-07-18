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Chemical tanker explosion in Chembur kills one, injures two

The explosion injured three persons – the driver of the tanker and two persons workers doing the welding. All three were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where the driver, Ram Mukut Mahesh Kanojia, 43, a resident of Khadavali in Thane district, was declared dead

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 08:55 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: One person died and two others were injured when repairs to an empty chemical tanker caused an explosion in Mukund Nagar in Chembur East on Friday.

Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026 - At least one person died, and two others were injured when an empty gas tanker exploded during welding work near the HPCL colony in Chembur on Friday evening. Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)
Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026 - At least one person died, and two others were injured when an empty gas tanker exploded during welding work near the HPCL colony in Chembur on Friday evening. Mumbai, India. July 17, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Police said the incident took place at 4.20pm, when welding work on the tanker was underway at a garage near an HPCL colony. The impact of the explosion was so great that the window panes of buildings in the colony shattered. The tanker had been emptied but may have still carried traces of methanol, or methyl alcohol, a highly flammable liquid, which it had transported.

The explosion injured three persons – the driver of the tanker and two persons workers doing the welding. All three were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where the driver, Ram Mukut Mahesh Kanojia, 43, a resident of Khadavali in Thane district, was declared dead. Kanojia was flung several feet due to the impact of the explosion, as he was standing on the tank itself, which was being cut.

The welder, Faiyaz Khan, and his son Mohammad Arkam, who was assisting him, were being treated for injuries at the hospital.

DCP Sameer Shaikh of Zone VI said, “We were informed about the explosion by a security guard at the HPCL society. The fire brigade, bomb detection and disposal squad and police teams visited the spot.”

Police are waiting for the fire brigade to give them their report. “We will soon decide whom to register an offence against. At present, the RCF police has registered an accidental death report,” said the police officer.

 
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