Chhattisgarh man found hanging outside Kurla station

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh was found hanging by a bridge outside Kurla railway station on Tuesday morning. An inscription found on his hands indicated that he died by suicide and that he had come to Mumbai to fulfil his last wish - to see an aeroplane.

The man had come to the city on Sunday. His family informed the police that this was the first time he was visiting Mumbai. He had been missing from home, but the family had not lodged a missing complaint. Chunabhatti police have registered an accidental death report.

According to an officer, the man’s dead body was spotted by some commuters around 11am and they alerted the police.

DCP Hemraj Rajput confirmed that the man was found hanging by a bridge in the yard of the railway station. “We found that he had written on his hands that he was about to die by suicide. The note on his hand also spoke of his last wish - to see an aeroplane, for which he presumably came to Mumbai,” he said.

The DCP added that the family of the deceased has been contacted and they have already started from their native place. Police will be taking the version of the family to establish there was no foul play. A source from Chunabhatti police said that the initial conversation with the family indicated that the man was dealing with mental health issues.