Chimbai work: NGT forms monitoring committee

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member monitoring committee to oversee compliance of environmental norms at Bandra’s Chimbai village, where the state fisheries department has proposed to undertake infrastructure expansion works.

NGT was hearing two-related petitions in the matter, one of which was filed by a resident fisherfolk from Bandra’s Chimbai fishing village, where it is alleged that ongoing construction work has violated environmental clearance (EC) norms. “In August 2019, bulldozers and JCB crane machines were drawn into the region upon the directions of a private contractor. The officer of the Respondent No.7 Contractor, Sharpoorji Pallonji, revealed to the Applicants and other local residents, who were completely taken aback upon the arrival of these machines, that he was here to perform development works upon the direction of the Respondent Fisheries Department,” the NGT has noted in its June 15 order.

It has also been alleged by the applicants that the work undertaken is in excess of upgrading the fish landing centre, and “involves new, disproportionate and excessive constructions beyond what the fisherfolk require”.

The NGT has not issued individual notices to the respondents in the matter. However, it has constituted a monitoring committee to ensure strict compliance with the environmental management plan (EMP) prepared by the fisheries department, and with the conditions on which the project has been granted environmental and CRZ clearance.

The committee will consist of nominees of the MoEFCC, CPCB, MCZMA, SEIAA, Maharashtra pollution control board, forest department the area District Magistrate. The NGT itself has not sought a report from this committee, but has instructed that the minutes of the meeting be uploaded on the website of the MCZMA.