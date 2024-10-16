MUMBAI: The Dahisar police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old chiropractor after a woman patient complained of indecent and inappropriate massage given to her during a therapy session. Chiropractor arrested for molesting patient in Dahisar East

The complainant, a resident of Dahisar, was suffering from leg pain and had consulted an Orthopaedic doctor in Rawalpada, Dahisar East. After she began experiencing increasing pain, on the suggestion of her acquaintance, she started the massage therapy session with the accused last week.

The police officers said that during the session, the chiropractor massaged her back and claimed there was a gap in her spine which required a focused massage. The woman, thrusting his diagnosis, agreed. However, during the massage, the woman claimed that the chiropractor pretended that a vein was pinched and needed further massage and touched her inappropriately.

Scared and agitated, she approached the police and based on her complaint a case was registered against him.

The police then arrested the accused and produced him before the court. “We are scanning through the recovered CCTV recordings from the hospital to verify the case and to gather evidence,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.