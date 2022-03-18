CIDCO assures rehabilitation of JNPT PAPs will begin soon

CIDCO has assured that the rehabilitation of the JNPT PAPs will begin soon as the tendering process has been completed and the contractor appointed for the same.

The assurance was given at a meeting between CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, and the PAP leaders. Several pending issues of the PAPs were discussed at the meeting, which was termed as satisfactory.

Mukherjee said, “Significant updates were conveyed to the PAPs during the meeting. We informed them that the land acquisition under the JNPT scheme has been completed and the lottery for allotting land has also been conducted. The development work in the said area is in full swing.

“The tendering process for the JNPT development work has been completed and Letter of Intent has been awarded to the contractor. The work of JNPT rehab will be started soon on war footing.

“We informed them that CIDCO has revalidated the NOCs related to height restriction on bulk basis for all the airport rehab packages till March 31, 2024. This is purely a CIDCO initiative on behalf of the PAPs with support of AAI & GOI.

“CIDCO has successfully got AAI and MOCA officials to Navi Mumbai to understand the issues of the airport. AAI and NMIAL have assured that CCZM will be finalised by May 31, 2022, thereby ending the uncertainty on height restrictions. Several CC/OC and Premium/Ancillary FSI requests have been approved. A working group has been formed under the chairmanship of CIDCO joint managing director to resolve issues on a regular basis.”

Commenting on the meeting, Panvel MLA, Prashant Thakur, said, “The meeting was called a day before Black Day protest of the PAPs. Even then CIDCO seemed to be trying to avoid giving a confirmation on the work to be started. It was in 1984 that the PAPs of Uran laid down their lives to agitate for 12.5% land. Look at the injustice meted out to them as they still await their compensation for land given for the JNPT project.

“The acceptance letter was given finally but 9 months have been wasted in the process. In two months, monsoon will arrive and the work on developing the plots will slow down. We will get the work started in 15 days and ensure that there is no lethargy by CIDCO. Or else, we will take to the streets again.”

BLACK DAY OBSERVED ON CIDCO ANNIVERSARY

Meanwhile, the PAPs of Navi Mumbai observed CIDCO’s anniversary on March 17 as ‘Black Day’. They resorted to rasta roko in Uran, following which several leaders including MLAs of Panvel and Uran were detained by the police.

The protest was held at Dastan Phata in Uran. The PAPs led by the action committee formed to demand the name of PAP leader DB Patil for the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and other PAP groups castigated CIDCO for not fulfilling promises and ignoring the sentiments of the PAPs.

Following the rasta roko agitation, top PAPs leaders including Thakur, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, former MP Ranseth Thakur, Dashrath Bhagat, Bhushan Patil, Dashrath Patil and others including several women were detained by the police.