CIDCO Emergency Operation Centre to be available 24x7 for monsoon disasters

CIDCO Emergency Operation Centre operates in monsoon from June 1 to September 30 to deal with disasters like flood, landslide, tree fall, open manhole, pothole, drowning, snake bite and building collapse
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:48 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) Emergency Operation Centre will be available on a 24x7 basis from June1 to September 30.

The centre operates in monsoon to deal with disasters like flood, landslide, tree fall, open manhole, pothole, drowning, snake bite and building collapse. Through this centre, employees from engineering, health, fire brigade, security and garden department will be in contact during emergency situations.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “Once information/ complaint is provided by citizens, officials from the operation centre will take prompt decisions and will inform the senior officer at the node where the mishap occurred and give the necessary instructions.

“Similarly, the operation centre will be vigilant in providing quick help through contacting-required emergency services like fire brigade, hospital, traffic police or local police station. Volunteers from civil security groups and social service organisations will be taken for help in this regard.”

This centre will create coordination with nodal officers, all related departments of CIDCO as well as other administrative departments. Nodal officer will submit the information and current situation about the emergencies to the operation centre. The said information will be provided to citizens by the operation centre.

Boards mentioning danger will be placed at the areas of land mines and dilapidated buildings. Security guards from CIDCO will be posted at accident-prone areas. Moreover, pruning of dangerous trees are being done. Equipment for draining out water at waterlogged areas in case of heavy downpour will be made available for 24 hours.

In case of any disasters, citizens should contact, WhatsApp or mail the following:

Contact No. 022-6791 8383/ 8384/ 8385, 27562999; toll free No. 1800 226 791; WhatsApp No. 88794 50450.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation Emergency Operation Centres contact details for handed over area:

022-2746 1500/ 2745 8040/ 41/ 42; toll free No. 1800 277 013; WhatsApp No. 97690 12012.

