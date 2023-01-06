CIDCO gets land for ROB to connect Taloja to Kharghar

PANVEL: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has got possession of a land pocket that had affected the completion of the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) on the Diva-Panvel railway line and National Highway 4. The ROB will connect Taloja and Kharghar nodes developed by the corporation in the region.

The possession has been facilitated by a court order following an objection by a local eatery that occupied around 100 metres of the land required. The court had directed forced acquisition by the sub-divisional officer, Panvel.

According to CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, “Now the project is expected to be completed within a year. It will establish direct 845.9-metre road connectivity between Panchanand in Taloja and Kharghar node.”

He added this will be the fastest route for Taloja residents to reach Navi Mumbai international airport.

“This will not only accelerate the overall development of Taloja node but will also be immensely beneficial for residents,” said Mukherjee. “The connectivity link will provide easy access to Taloja industrial area and also to Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivli areas through the newly developed road. Presently, motorists have to spend considerable time waiting to pass through the Diva-Panvel rail corridor.”

The connectivity will save time, energy and money for the residents to reach Diva, Panvel and Taloja industrial areas through the shortest distance from and through the Kharghar node, he said. It will also reduce congestion of traffic at Kalamboli junction and Shilphata road that lead to Dombivli and Kalyan industrial residential areas.