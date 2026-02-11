MUMBAI: Bandra’s iconic seafront promenade at Carter Road could soon turn into a corridor of flashing LED lights, driving motorists to distraction. Outraged residents say it will also destroy the very character of this 1.2-km stretch, a cherished public space where people walk, jog, linger and gather for community activities. Citizens cry foul over 35 LED hoardings plan for Carter Road promenade.

Former corporator Asif Zakaria has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately halt the installation of 35 LED hoardings in what he calls the “commercialisation” of a key public space.

Zakaria has also questioned the transparency in the permissions process, saying that approvals appear to have been given without public consultation, particularly during the model code of conduct ahead of the recent BMC elections. Fixed to supports several metres high, the advertising space on each hoarding is 5ft x 8ft.

Acting on behalf of outraged residents, Zakaria has written to municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, saying that permitting 35 large, commercial LED hoardings along the seaface would compromise the aesthetics of the promenade, its safety and public character.

The promenade, developed through a citizens’ initiative led by the late Darryl D’Monte and Roshan Dabhoiwala of the Bandra West Residents’ Association with public funds, has served as a major recreational and environmental asset for more than three decades. Highlighting its emotional, social and ecological significance, Zakaria noted that installing LED hoardings bares the blatant commercial intent of the BMC.

For several years, the promenade was largely maintained through citizens’ participation before its upkeep was transferred from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to the BMC. Since the transition, residents have repeatedly complained about inadequate maintenance and a lack of accountability.

“The gazebo is being converted into a temple. There is a fish plaza, and now 35 LED hoardings are coming up with frames already in place. Commercial installations are appearing along the promenade. This exchange of hands during COVID from citizens to the BMC has ruined the aesthetics of this iconic, serene space,” said local resident Renuka Tahilyani.

Zakaria has sought clarity on whether the MMB had issued a no-objection certificate and on what basis the BMC’s licence department had approved the installations. He asked if mandatory clearances under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, environmental norms, mangrove protection regulations and state forest department guidelines had been obtained. He pointed out that such details were absent from the permission issued by the H/West ward’s licence department in December 2025.

“In the absence of clear disclosures, this proposal appears to be in gross violation of statutory norms and environmental safeguards,” Zakaria said, warning that hoardings along the seafront could set a dangerous precedent for exploiting public waterfronts for commercial gain.

He has urged Gagrani to stop all ongoing and proposed work relating to the hoardings, asserting that Bandra residents would “strongly and unequivocally oppose” any attempt to commercialise the promenade.

H West ward assistant commissioner Dinesh Pallewad said, “The land belongs to the MMB and permissions will be granted by them. I have received the complaint and will look into the matter.”