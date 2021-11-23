City college stops online classes temporarily, students enraged

Students of a city college were shocked when the management informed them of their decision to cancel all online classes and resume offline classes from November 23. However, the college management said that they have assured students that the decision is temporary and online classes will continue for the current semester.

On Tuesday, undergraduate degree students of Ramniranjan Ruia College in Ghatkopar were forced to attend physical classes as the institute refused to share links for the online ones. “Many of us are not yet fully vaccinated and those below 18 are yet to get a single dose. How can the college call for physical classes in the name of experiment?” asked a student.

“No other college in the city has forced students to attend offline lectures, so, how can this particular institute take such a call? Some of my classmates are still in their hometowns because they haven’t received their second vaccine, but the management refused to entertain any queries,” said another student.

While the agitated students took to social media to share their concerns, the college management stated that the move is temporary. “We called for physical classes in order to gauge the number of vaccinated students and at the same time, also ensure that practical sessions are attended physically because many complained that they didn’t understand certain concepts. We will be conducting the semester in a hybrid mode only because several students are yet to be fully vaccinated,” said a senior official from the institute.

