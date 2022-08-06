City colleges increase intake capacity to meet high admissions demand

Mumbai: In order to meet the high demand for the undergraduate (UG) degree admissions, some of the popular city colleges have applied to the University of Mumbai (MU) to increase their intake capacity for traditional as well as self-financed courses for the 2022-23 academic year.

The seat intake increase ranges from 10-20% across select colleges, depending on the demand.

Considering that August 8 is the deadline to complete admissions to undergraduate (UG) degree courses, colleges are planning to upload the last merit list by Monday and fill up all vacant seats.

“Ours was the first college to apply for an increase in seat-intake as well as get permission to do so from the varsity. We’ve already shared an updated admission schedule, so interested students can fill the admission form and a final merit list for the same will be announced on Monday, August 8,” said Neha Jagtiani, principal of RD National College, Bandra.

This year, admissions to the UG degree courses had to be conducted in two phases—in the first phase, the college released merit lists to accommodate students from the Maharashtra state board only, as class 12 students from the CBSE and CISCE boards were still waiting for results. In the second phase, new merit lists are being uploaded for CBSE and CISCE class 12 students.

While initially, MU had decided to wait for all results to be announced before announcing the admission schedule, it later decided to complete the admission form filling process by June 25, and announce the first merit list on June 29 for the state board students only. All colleges, including autonomous institutes, were asked to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only.

Colleges were asked to seek permission from the university for additional seats in excess of intake to admit CBSE and ICSE board students as per college merit cut-off in due course.

St Xavier’s, HR and Jaihind colleges have applied for additional 10% seats across courses this year. “Most colleges keep aside a buffer of 10% seats in case of late admissions or excess demand, and for that purpose, several colleges have approached MU’s enrollment department for permission to increase the intake capacity. We should be able to complete the process in time and start regular lectures from next week,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

A spokesperson for the university told HT that in most cases, colleges only had to inform the university about increasing intake by 10%. “Only in cases where the college needed to exceed its seat intake by over 10%, they require to wait for permission and then invite applications for the same,” said the official.

