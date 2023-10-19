City sizzles at 36.4° C, AQI drops to poor

Mumbai: The city on Wednesday reached the highest temperature this month at 36.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Colaba was at 33.2 degrees Celsius, as normal.

“This is not abnormal. In the last ten years, the temperature in October has crossed 36 degrees Celsius at least seven times,” Sushma Nair, scientist at the IMD, said. “It could continue this way, with temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. Reaching 37 degrees Celsius is unlikely because there is an anti-cyclone over Mumbai.”

Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily average AQI bulletin, tipped dangerously at 199 on Wednesday indicating poor levels. AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the poor category.

The overall AQI according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) was moderate at 145. “The locations of the stations are different, which is why the readings differ,” said BS Murthy, director at SAFAR. While all the readings across the locations where SAFAR have their stations were all in the moderate levels, two stations of the MPCB, Chakala in Andheri East and Vile Pile West were at 308 and 397 respectively, indicating poor levels.

The prominent pollutant in both locations was PM2.5. The locations where air quality was poor were Chembur at 214, Deonar at 218, Malad West at 234, Mazgaon at 294, and Sion at 207.

“This year the AQI has reduced earlier in the year and for longer, while usually it would drop at the end of October or beginning of November,” said Rakesh Kumar, former director of NEERI. “The factors contributing this year are the weak winds, along with the high humidity. The magnitude of construction work is so much, and as the winds are not there to carry the dust away, the pollutants accumulate. The humidity adds to the fog and worsens humidity.” In small pockets, says Kumar, tall buildings packed closed together also hinder wind movement.

