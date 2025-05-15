City under yellow alert for rains today

MUMBAI: Mumbai is placed under a fresh yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, for the second time this week. A yellow alert indicates light to moderate rains with gusty winds. HT Photo

The alert also applies to Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, which will witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds at 40 to 50kmph. Even though the yellow alert remains only for Thursday, light rains will likely continue till Sunday.

As per the weekly forecast, daytime temperatures will be around 33-34°C and the average nighttime temperature will be 26°C. However, this is subject to change based on emerging weather patterns.

Mumbai has been seeing pre-monsoon rains since the last week. After recording sporadic light showers in some parts of the city on Tuesday morning, the city was dry on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6C which was one degree above normal and minimum temperature of 26.3°C. The Colaba observatory logged maximum temperature of 34°C and minimum temperature of 27.6°C.