Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

City under yellow alert for rains today

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 07:34 AM IST

MUMBAI: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar due to expected rains and gusty winds. Light rains may continue till Sunday.

MUMBAI: Mumbai is placed under a fresh yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, for the second time this week. A yellow alert indicates light to moderate rains with gusty winds.

HT Photo
HT Photo

The alert also applies to Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, which will witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds at 40 to 50kmph. Even though the yellow alert remains only for Thursday, light rains will likely continue till Sunday.

As per the weekly forecast, daytime temperatures will be around 33-34°C and the average nighttime temperature will be 26°C. However, this is subject to change based on emerging weather patterns.

Mumbai has been seeing pre-monsoon rains since the last week. After recording sporadic light showers in some parts of the city on Tuesday morning, the city was dry on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6C which was one degree above normal and minimum temperature of 26.3°C. The Colaba observatory logged maximum temperature of 34°C and minimum temperature of 27.6°C.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / City under yellow alert for rains today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On