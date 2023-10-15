City’s AQI levels at ‘moderate’; hot weather continues to reign

Mumbai: The blanket of haze over the city and low visibility since last week is owing to a drop in air quality levels at many locations. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin, Mumbai’s AQI was at 177 ‘moderate’, while Navi Mumbai’s AQI was ‘poor’ at 218.

The prominent pollutants were PM2.5 and PM10. Data by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) however did not support this, showing ‘satisfactory’ AQI levels at 97.

Most SAFAR stations in Mumbai recorded moderate AQI levels, with ‘very poor’ at Mazgaon (302) followed by poor (218) at Chembur (TISS), and Malad (208).

SAFAR’s station at Navi Mumbai showed AQI of 322, in very poor levels, with PM2.5 the raging pollutant.

As per the CPCB’s classification, a ‘satisfactory’ AQI can cause “minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people”, while ‘moderate’ air triggers breathing issues in “people with lung, asthma and heart diseases”.

Meteorologists said current pollution levels are a result of climatologically driven factors including high temperatures and low wind speed that are typical during October, November, and December.

While the average temperature in October is between 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius at Santacruz weather station, and 34 degrees Celsius at Colaba.

KS Hosalikar, IMD head, Pune, said, unlike previous years, monsoon withdrawal from India was both slightly early and very rapid resulting in temperature rise and calm winds. In Mumbai, monsoon withdrew on October 6. “During monsoon, dust particles settle on the ground. Due to no rain, dust particles stay suspended in the lower layers of the atmosphere. This phenomenon, which usually occurs early morning or late evening, reduces horizontal visibility and the sky remains obscure,” said Hosalikar.

High AQI is also a result of a phenomenon called lower-level temperature inversion that traps pollutants combined with no winds. Local factors such as rampant construction also contribute to high pollution levels in a few places.

With humidity levels at 66% in the suburbs and 79% in Colaba, weather officials said it is not going to be comfortable for the next six to seven days because the easterly winds are bringing dry air into the city.

