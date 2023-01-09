City’s first cadaver donation of 2023

Mumbai: While the new year celebrations turned into a nightmare for a Bhandup family after their 32-year-old newly married son landed up in the hospital brain dead after diving in the swimming pool, his wife donated his heart and two kidneys on January 6 and gave new life to others.

This was also Mumbai’s first cadaver organ donation in 2023. According to the hospital sources, the family was at Lonavala to bring in the new year on December 31. “Their entire family was enjoying the swimming pool. The donor, who was initially swimming, decided to go diving. During the dive, his head and neck region must have hit the bottom of the swimming pool. He also weighed 107 kilos,” said the source.

He was initially taken to the nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Vashi’s MGM Hospital on January 1. While the team of doctors tried their best, his injuries were grave and remained unconscious. On January 6, the first sleep apnea to confirm if he is brain dead was done and the family was counselled for organ donation.

“His wife took the decision to donate his organs and save others. The heart and two kidneys were donated,” said the source. While the heart and one kidney went to two patients in Jaslok Hospital in Peddar Road, another kidney was transplanted in a patient in MGM, Vashi.

After witnessing a dip in cadaver organ donations in Covid-19 pandemic, in 2022, the city saw 47 cadaver organ donations. In 2021, the city saw 31 cadaver organ donations.

In Mumbai, as per ZTCC, 3325 patients are waiting for a cadaver kidney while 328 are waiting for a cadaver liver. The waitlist for small bowel is 7, the pancreas is 12, the heart 28 and lungs is 9. As many as 6 are waiting for both heart and lung transplants and five patients are waiting for a hand.

The ZTCC had also formed sub-committees of intensivists, neurologists and neurosurgeons who meet on a monthly basis to help and guide each other in improving organ donation in the city.

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) also emphasises on bone donations and other tissue. This year, after a gap of three years, the city saw bone donation in Nanavati Hospital-Vile Parle on August 22. A donated bone is used for patients with bone deficiency or in bone reconstruction procedures. Bone and tissue donations help individuals with orthopaedic and neurological conditions that cause bone death and degradation.

“While they speak to the relatives, they do talk about tissue donations too. Donating a heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas and intestine is now common. Even hands are being donated. We are now trying to raise awareness of the fact that many tissues can be donated. This includes skin, bones, ligaments etc,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, ZTCC.