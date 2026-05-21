Mumbai: The city’s first dedicated mangrove park at Gorai will finally open on May 28, nearly three years behind the original deadline, a senior forest official told Hindustan Times.

City’s first mangrove park to open on May 28

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Confirming the development, Borivali legislator Sanjay Upadhyay said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal would inaugurate the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mangrove Park in Borivali at 10.30am on May 28.

State forest minister Ganesh Naik, Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar, co-guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BJP leader Gopal Shetty would also be present during the inauguration, Upadhyay added.

The mangrove park was announced in 2021 and originally expected to open in 2023. Work on the park was completed last year, but the launch was repeatedly pushed back due to unavailability of dignitaries, forest officials said.

Speaking to HT on May 10, Upadhyay had said some work was still pending at the park and assured that the inauguration would be scheduled once all arrangements were aligned. A day later, the MLA conducted an inspection of the park and directed officials to complete the remaining work, following which the inauguration date was finalised.

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{{^usCountry}} Upadhyay said details regarding public access to the park and other details would be announced separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upadhyay said details regarding public access to the park and other details would be announced separately. {{/usCountry}}

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