Home / Cities / Mumbai News / City’s max temperature stays above 38°C for 4th day
mumbai news

City’s max temperature stays above 38°C for 4th day

Officials warned that warm conditions will persist across most of the city till at least Saturday. The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ or heat wave warning for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:09 AM IST
HT Image

For the fourth straight day, the city’s maximum daily temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius, with the temperature at 38.7°C on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s weather station. The temperature was 38.1°C on Wednesday. Thursday’s reading was 5.2 degrees above normal, as per the IMD.

Officials warned that warm conditions will persist across most of the city till at least Saturday. The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ or heat wave warning for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts. “Across the Konkan region, maximum temperature could go up even further before the weekend,” said an IMD official.

The IMD’s regional meteorological centre in Mumbai defines a heat wave for the area when the maximum temperature remains at least 4.5 degrees above normal (with a recorded reading of at least 37°C). If both the IMD’s weather stations in Colaba and Mumbai simultaneously record such high temperatures for a period of 48 hours, a heat wave is declared.

Though heatwaves are unlikely in Thane and Palghar districts, the weather will continue to remain hot and dry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra govt starts process to form judicial panel

March JEE Mains results out; 2 from Maharashtra score 100 percentile

IIT-B researchers make robot for military ops

Maharashtra sees 35,952 cases; first state to administer over 5 million doses

IMD officials said the highest temperature observed in Mumbai during the month of March was 41.7°C in 1956. Since then, the city has recorded maximum temperature exceeding 40°C in March on five occasions in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP