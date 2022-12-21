Civic employee assaulted for trying to stop loud music succumbs to the injuries

Mumbai A 42-year-old civic employee, working with the Solid Waste Management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who was seriously injured after he was assaulted for trying to stop a group playing loud music at Tata Power area in Dharavi, succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place last month where the victim suffered injuries on his head and was being treated at a hospital. He died on Monday after which the police booked two people for murder.

On November 28, when the victim - Durgesh Mallesh Kunchikurve - was at home, he was disturbed by loud music being in the vicinity.

“He was disturbed by continuous loud music being played by the DJ in the vicinity. He went there and asked the organisers, who were playing loud music and dancing, to stop the nuisance. This led into an argument. Later two people - Durgesh Babu Kanchikurve, 28, and Gangaram Kunchikurve, 23, started assaulting him,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

Durgesh picked up a beer bottle from nearby and smashed it on Durgesh’s head, while Gangaram picked up a stone and also struck it on victim’s head.

“When the victim’s wife, Laxmi, tried to intervene, the accused even attacked her. Hearing her shouts for help, locals gathered at the spot after which the accused threatened the victim and left,” the officer added.

Durgesh was rushed to Sion Hospital. “The hospital discharged him twice after he felt better. Recently, he was once again admitted to the civic hospital and succumbed to the injuries on Monday. He had developed a blood clot in the brain,” said a police officer.

“We had arrested the two accused who were booked under section 324 of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Now we have added section 302 for murder in the case,” said Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior police inspector of Dharavi police station.