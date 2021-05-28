Class 10 evaluation criteria announced; optional CET for junior college admissions

After declaring cancellations of state board examinations for Class 10, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced the evaluation formula for promoting the students and making them eligible to get admissions in the junior colleges. Each student will be promoted based on their performance in Class 9 and 10 through internal assessment. It also will conduct a common entrance test (CET) for admissions in junior college, which would be optional. Those who clear it will get priority in admissions in junior colleges. The rest of the seats will be used for the students who were cleared by the state board in the evaluation process.

The decision was taken in a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gaikwad and state officials on Thursday.

The Class 10 board exams scheduled in March were cancelled owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state still has close to 300,000 active cases. Around 10 to 15 districts are also facing rapid growth in cases.

The state government decided not to change its decision of cancelling Class 10 board examinations despite the Bombay high court objecting to it, saying that the government was making a mockery of the education system.

“All students eligible to appear for Class 10 board examinations will be promoted. Their marks will be determined based on an internal assessment of their performance in Class 9 and 10 both. Of the total 100 marks, 50% marks will be based on performance in final year examinations of Class 9 and the rest of the marks have been divided into two categories: 30 marks will be given based on the performance in written examinations for the entire year in Class 10 and the rest 20 marks will be given based on their performance in the oral examination, practicals and homework,” Gaikwad said.

There are around 1.6 million SSC students across the state.

“The state will also conduct CET for junior college admissions, which will be completely optional but it has its advantage. Those who clear the CET will get priority in junior college admissions. The rest of the seats will be used for the students who were cleared by the state board based on the evaluation process,” Gaikwad told reporters.

The CET will be a two-hour long examination that will be based on the Class 10 syllabus. It will also be optical mark recognition (OMR) based on having multiple choices and the students will have to select the correct answer, she said.

Students from other boards will also be allowed to appear for CET, she added.

This evaluation process will be applicable for repeaters as well but there is a slight difference in their evaluation formula. Of the total 100 marks, 80% marks will be based on their performance in the Class passed by them and the rest 20 marks will be given based on their performance in the oral examination, practicals and homework in Class 10, according to a government resolution issued by the school education department on May 28.

Gaikwad also said they will conduct examinations for all Class 10 students who are not satisfied with the evaluation process but the examination will be conducted only after the Covid situation comes to normal.