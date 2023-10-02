News / Cities / Mumbai News / Cleanliness drive leads to ‘Afghani charas’ worth 42 lakh in Alibaug beach

Cleanliness drive leads to ‘Afghani charas’ worth 42 lakh in Alibaug beach

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Oct 02, 2023 07:08 AM IST

10 packets of charas, worth ₹42 lakh, were found during a cleanliness drive at Varsoli Beach in Alibaug. The packets are similar to those found earlier on Raigad beaches. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

NAVI MUMBAI: The nationwide cleanliness drive on Sunday led to 10 packets of charas, 11.8 kg, worth 42 lakh at Varsoli Beach in Alibaug. According to the police, the packets are similar to the ‘Afghani Charas’ that had washed up on Raigad beaches in August and September.

HT Image
HT Image

The latest discovery was made when Dr Bharat Bastevad, CEO of Zilla Parishad in Raigad, and his team, along with various NGOs undertook a cleanliness drive at Varsoli beach at 9am.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Some volunteers found 10 plastic packets in a nylon gunny bag along the beach. They felt suspicious about the content of the packets and hence informed Raigad police superintendent, who instructed us at Alibaug police to look into the matter,” Shirish Pawar, senior inspector, Alibaug police station. “The packets had pictures of eagles and snakes within a circle on them, along with ‘Afghan Product’ and ‘1,150 GM’ printed next to them. There was some Urdu script also printed on it.”

He added that the pouches were similar to those found with drugs on the beaches of Raigad at Shrivardhan, Revdanda, Aakshi, Ratnagiri and also in Gujarat earlier.

The police seized and registered a case at the Alibaug police station under the NDPS Act 1985 sections 8(C), 20 (B)(ii), 22(C).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out