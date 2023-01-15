Close shave for NCP's Ajit Pawar as lift falls from 4th floor at Pune hospital

Ajit Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on Saturday had a narrow escape after a lift carrying him and three others, including a doctor, was involved in a freak incident in a Pune hospital, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place when Pawar had gone to inaugurate a hospital building, he said at an event during the day in Baramati on Sunday.

“I along with two security personnel and a doctor entered a stretcher lift on the third floor to go to the fourth floor. The lift did not move up and then there was a disconnection in the power supply. The lift plunged quickly to the ground floor,” he said.

Praising the security personnel, Pawar said they managed to open the door of the lift and ensured everyone could come out safely, though the doctor suffered minor injuries. The NCP leader said he had not spoken to even his wife about the incident so far.

"Otherwise, the breaking news would have started yesterday… But the residents of Baramati are my own, so I could not help it and I am saying this to you," India Today quoted Pawar as saying.

Pawar said soon after he reached Baramati, he headed home to seek the blessings of his mother, the report added.

