CM now aims for Konkan expressway

Mumbai Following the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway which is now partially opened for traffic, Shinde government’s now aiming at Konkan expressway which will be built along the Konkan coast.

During his Konkan visit on Friday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced to expedite the Konkan expressway, the coastal road between Raigad and Sindhudurg. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has planned to build 444-km long coastal road which is expected to be completed in four years. The project is estimated to cost ₹9573 crore.

A detailed project report for the same is being prepared.

MSRDC has proposed the construction of road over water on creeks, roads connecting ports, industrial nodes, religious places, resting and parking facilities among others. It has also proposed the construction of connecting roads and beautification of 27 places.

The greenfield project has been planned to be implemented in four stretches of 100-125 kms each from Chirle, Panvel to Patradevi in Sindhudurg. The traveling time between Raigad and Sindhudurg is expected to come down to five hours creating more employment opportunities, according to the officials.

CM Shinde said that his government will honour the wish of the people of Konkan while implementing the prime refinery project in Konkan. “On the lines of the MMRDA, we have decided to constitute Kokan Region Development and Planning Authority. It will take care of the planning and development of the region on various fronts including industrial investment, tourism, food processing among others. We have launched the projects worth ₹700 crore today and more such announcements are in pipeline. The people of Konkan will witness them in the near future,” he said.

He said that the government was planning to develop back water and beach tourism, utilisation of the 68 TMC water from Koyana dam which is released in Arabian sea after its utilisation for power generation.

Shinde also took a dig at former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray saying his stand on refinery project was of double standard and he did nothing for the region in tow and half years of his government.