Mumbai: Amid likelihood of an El Nino impacting the monsoon in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed officials to complete 34,000 ongoing water conservation jobs on war footing by June 15 and focus on approved and additional works in drought-prone areas.

CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

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During a meeting to review water conservation and Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 works, Fadnavis also ordered the administration to undertake water conservation works in areas where the ground water table has depleted. Officials informed the chief minister that desilting had been carried out in 1,435 water bodies and around 477.73 lakh cubic metres of silt had been removed, restoring 30,835 TCM (thousand cubic metres) of water storage capacity. About 73,417 acres of land had become more fertile due to nutrient-rich silt application, while district-wise desilting activities are slated to continue until June 15.

Funds worth ₹390 crore are available with the department to complete ongoing works, officials told the chief minister, who ordered the administration to provide the funds as per need to complete these works.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, water conservation secretary Jitendra Papalkar said that under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, a total of 144,697 works had been approved so far through special funding and convergence mechanisms, while 110,120 works had already been completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, water conservation secretary Jitendra Papalkar said that under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, a total of 144,697 works had been approved so far through special funding and convergence mechanisms, while 110,120 works had already been completed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have undertaken the works on priority basis in villages getting water by tankers,” Papalkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have undertaken the works on priority basis in villages getting water by tankers,” Papalkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the officials, Fadnavis said that against the backdrop of El Nino conditions, increasing groundwater levels was necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the officials, Fadnavis said that against the backdrop of El Nino conditions, increasing groundwater levels was necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The focus should be on rapidly completing works that can improve groundwater recharge and strengthen water security,” Fadnavis said. He directed officials to undertake water conservation works even in villages outside areas notified under Jalyukt Shivar, covering up to 10% additional works. Administrative procedures regarding all the work should be completed by May 15, he told officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The focus should be on rapidly completing works that can improve groundwater recharge and strengthen water security,” Fadnavis said. He directed officials to undertake water conservation works even in villages outside areas notified under Jalyukt Shivar, covering up to 10% additional works. Administrative procedures regarding all the work should be completed by May 15, he told officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis said that bamboo plantations need to be considered along desilted drains to prevent silt accumulation. He also directed officials to ensure that restoration works of traditional Malgujari tanks in Vidarbha be completed by June.

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