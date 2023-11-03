CM Shinde’s close aide shunted in just two months

NAVI MUMBAI: The premature transfer of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s close associate Dr Rahul Gethe, who took charge as deputy municipal commissioner (encroachment) in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) two months ago, has come as a surprise to many. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 2, 2023:NMMC encroachment dept chief Rahul Gethe abruptly transferred in just 2 months in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Sources said the decision comes in the wake of a series of demolition drives undertaken by Gethe in the city, leading to protests, complaints and reported pressure on the chief minister himself. Gethe was transferred on Wednesday to the property department of NMMC while Somnath Potare, who earlier held the encroachment department charge, was reinstated.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, however, denied any pressure behind the transfer. He said, “It is an administrative transfer. Nothing more to it.” When HT contacted Gethe, he said, “I did my job and the government has done its job. Wherever I go I have to follow my duties and my job.”

Officer on special duty to Shinde, Gethe had earlier been deputed in Navi Mumbai civic body during the pandemic when he led the health department. In September, he was appointed on a permanent basis as the deputy municipal commissioner (Encroachment) by the state government, raising several eyebrows. There was some unrest over increased deputation postings from Mantralaya in NMMC at the cost of the civic officials here. The city unit of Congress labour union INTUC lead by Ravindra Sawant had termed the appointment illegal and threatened legal action. Gethe was immediately given the high-profile encroachment department.

He soon came into the limelight as he went on a demolition spree that seemed to have been suspended for some time as complaints of soaring illegal construction in the city were being made. He took action against illegal constructions and also targeted garages, hotels, ladies and orchestra bars, restaurants and shops for encroachment of marginal space, continued use of temporarily allowed tin sheds etc. Illegal construction at a leading school in the city was also demolished and ₹2 lakh fine levied on it.

There were reports of the bar owners approaching the chief minister in Thane to complain against Gethe, following heavy losses suffered by them due to his action in sector 15 of Belapur in which ₹25 lakh was collected in fine.

Following a drive in sector 19C of Vashi along Palm Beach during which ₹72 lakh fine was levied on the businessmen, there had been protests. The business community under the aegis of Sector 19C Welfare Association filed a police complaint against NMMC at APMC police station through Shops and Traders Association of sector 19C. They also sought the support of Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik who assured he will take up their issues with the civic body.

The business community had alleged action sans any warning, high handedness by civic personnel, threatened legal recourse and also planned to meet the municipal commissioner.

Gethe had claimed the action was legal under the instructions of the municipal commissioner and that the manhandling incident involved a contract worker not civic personnel. He had assured no further action will be taken till Diwali, on humanitarian grounds. There were, however, reports in the past few days that the transfer was on the cards as pressure was reportedly being built up at the Mantralaya level.

