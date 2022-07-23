CM Shinde says Uddhav denied him ‘Z plus’ security; NCP defends former ally

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has stirred a controversy by claiming that the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denied ‘Z plus’ category security cover to Eknath Shinde, who was the guardian minister of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the previous MVA government. Shinde corroborated the claims on Saturday.

Interestingly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rushed to defend the Shiv Sena president and said that no such directives were issued by Thackeray. The NCP leaders said Shinde already had Z category security.

The Z category protective cover comprises a 22-member team, including 4-5 NSG commandos and police personnel. It is India’s third-highest degree of security.

Under Z plus security, the second-highest level of protection, the coverage includes a 55-person workforce, including over 10 NSG commandos and police officers.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Shinde was provided ‘Z’ category security, along with additional forces considering his position as Gadchiroli’s guardian minister.

Former home minister Dilip Walse-Patil too refuted the claim and said that Shinde was among four people who were accorded ‘Z’ category security cover. The four individuals include the then chief minister, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the home minister and Shinde himself.

On Friday, two MLAs from the Shinde faction -- Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai -- alleged that Thackeray as chief minister denied security cover to Shinde despite death threats from Maoists.

Desai was the then minister of state for home. He claimed that ‘Z plus’ security cover was recommended in a meeting called by him of senior home and police officials, the file was sent to the chief minister’s office for final approval but never got approved.

Shinde on Saturday said that the Maoists had decided to eliminate him as he was working for the progress of the district. “The home department committee recommended ‘Z plus’ category security cover for me which was called by the then minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai,” the chief minister said.

Shinde along with 40 MLAs revolted against Thackeray leadership and formed a government in alliance with BJP. He has also approached the Election Commission of India seeking allocation of the party’s election symbol — ‘bow and arrow’ — to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

“I took a meeting of senior officials to review the security of Shinde after he got a threat letter from Maoists. The same day I got a telephone call from the then chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who told me that I cannot beef up Shinde’s security cover in such a manner. In a way, he meant that Shinde’s security cover should not be upgraded. Despite that I held that meeting in which ‘Z plus’ cover to Shinde and ‘Y plus’ security cover to his son and MP Shrikant Shinde was recommended which was never approved by the chief minister’s office,” Desai said.

Refuting the allegations, Pawar said that the high power committee comprising senior bureaucrats such as the chief secretary, home secretary and Director General of Police, reviews threat perception, security cover of important personalities and makes recommendations.

“Walse-Patil informed me that Shinde had ‘Z’ category cover which he is still enjoying. Besides, additional force was also deployed for him as he was Gadchiroli guardian minister,” Pawar told reporters.

In fact, it was Shinde’s son who had requested for ‘Z plus’ category cover for his father, Walse Patil said.

“The decision to provide security is taken by an expert committee. After Shinde’s son gave the letter, we strengthened his security. It was also equal to the category provided to the then chief minister, deputy chief minister and home minister,” he said.

