CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening. Political observers said the move was a message to his opponents that the Sena is not backing down in this latest tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A source close to the Mangeshkar family confirmed that the chief minister had been invited for the event.

However, as protocol minister, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray received the prime minister at the airport when he arrived on Sunday evening. He was accompanied by industries minister Subhash Desai, who later joined the PM at the function at Shanmukhananda Hall. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted in memory of the legendary singer, who passed away at the age of 92 in February this year.

Modi received the award on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend’s father. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given every year to an individual who has made “path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary” contribution to the nation, its people and society, according to the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which has instituted the award.

Modi said that while he usually stays away from awards, he agreed to come for this event as it was in the name of Lata Mangeshkar and because he shared deep ties with the Mangeshkar family. “For me, Lata Didi was my elder sister as well. What can be a greater privilege than to receive the love of a sister from Lata Didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations. I dedicate this award to the entire nation. Like Lata Didi belonged to everyone, this award belongs to all,” Modi said. “Lata ji was like a melodious manifestation of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages... From culture to faith, from east to west, from north to south, Lata Ji’s notes worked to unite the whole country. Globally too, she was India’s cultural ambassador,” he added.

A Sena leader close to Thackeray said, “The Mangeshkar family shares deep ties with the Thackerays for decades now. They had invited Uddhav ji. However, no confirmation was given by the CM.”A Sena leader added that the function was not an official one and the invitation had come just a day before the event. However, since the PM was attending it, a senior-most cabinet minister (Desai) was present, as per protocol, the leader added.

Thackeray was accompanied by his wife and sons, state minister Aaditya and Tejas when he visited Chandrabhaga Shinde and her family at their Sewri residence in a slum redevelopment project. Shinde, a vegetable vendor, is a hard core Sainik. She had dared Ranas from outside Matoshree to dare to come and chant Hanuman Chalisa outside their leader’s residence. “Though she is a grandmother, at heart she is like a worker of our youth wing. Balasaheb (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) used to teach us to keep young at heart as you grow older. This ajji (grandmother) is one of them. Thousands of such workers are the legacy handed over to me by Balasaheb,” Thackeray said. Sewri has been a bastion of Shiv Sena since its inception 55 years ago.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that the Sena tried to score a point over the BJP in strengthening its core vote base. “Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Sewri seeks to improve his image in the Marathi belt and the labour class of Mumbai. Rashmi Thackeray’s presence also helps with women voters,” Desai said.

Another political analyst Surendra Jondhale said that amid the offensive by BJP against him, Thackeray is sending a message that he would not take things lying down. Jondhale, a former professor of political science at Mumbai University, pointed out that the political tension between the two parties has been on the rise. “The gap between the Sena and BJP is widening with BJP’s attempt to unsettle the MVA government. The BJP has now started taking the help of other players to unsettle the MVA and particularly, Shiv Sena. This would help them create an impression that there is a law and order issue in the state. This political music will continue till at least the BMC election,” he said.

The face-off between Shiv Sena and BJP has intensified ahead of the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections expected to be held later this year. The BJP has vowed to wrest one of the richest civic body from its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena, which ruled the BMC for more than 25 years. The bitterness between the old ruling partners has been increasing over the last two and a half years ever since Sena joined hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form government in 2019 by snapping ties with the BJP. Thackeray skipping Modi function in Mumbai also assumes significance in the backdrop of the high voltage standoff between the two parties for last two days.

The award function was attended by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Ashish Shelar, Kirit Somaiya, Girish Mahajan and others. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, spoke about patriotism and nationalism. Modi narrated an incident when a song was written by Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar and sung by Dinanath Mangeshkar in a program of the British Viceroy in Shimla during the freedom struggle.

