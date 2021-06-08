CM Thackeray to meet PM Narendra Modi over Maratha reservation on Tuesday

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is set to meet Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi over the Maratha reservation issue on Tuesday. The state is expected to request the PM for Centre’s intervention in the issue to give reservation to the Maratha community which was struck down by the Supreme Court last month.

The delegation which comprises of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, public works minister Ashok Chavan is also expected to raise a few other demands including financial aid to the state for damages caused by Cyclone Tauktae and release of the pending GST compensation, said a senior Shiv Sena minister.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Thackeray held parleys with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday evening.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is facing ire of Maratha community outfits after the quota was quashed by the Apex court on May 5. Various outfits have announced, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Maratha leader Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has announced a statewide stir from June 16. Another Vinayak Mete, Maratha leader and chief of Shiv Sangram Party which supports the BJP, has begun to hold rallies under Maratha Kranti Morcha banner from Saturday.

To pacify the community, the state government is tapping every possible option on legal and administrative grounds. “The delegation led by CM Thackeray, comprising deputy CM Ajit Pawar, PWD minister Ashok Chavan and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte will discuss issues like reservation to Marathas, other backward classes (in election), relief package for the cyclone-hit districts and dues towards GST compensation,” said home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The state is expected to request the Centre to clear the air on the powers of states on ascertaining backwardness of any community after the 102nd Constitutional amendment and the Apex court order on it. The Centre has already filed a review petition of the SC order which stated the states have no powers to ascertain it. The state is also likely to request the Centre to give the reservation to Marathas by putting them in central list of backward classes.

Thackeray, on May 11, had met Governor BS Koshyari and requested him to send a request to the president for the reservation to Marathas. “In view of the SC decision that the authority for providing reservation is only with the president, we have written a letter to the president asking reservation for the Maratha community,” Thackeray had told reporters after the meeting.

According to the leaders from the ruling parties, it is an attempt by the MVA to put the ball in BJP’s court. “The BJP has started protesting in the state to instigate Maratha community against us. Instead of holding us responsible, the BJP should act on what’s possible at Central level,” said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met CM Thackeray to discuss issues ahead of the latter’s meeting scheduled with the PM on Tuesday morning. Pawar, who is considered a guiding force of the MVA government, is said to have discussed reservation issues related to Maratha and OBC communities.

“Pawar saheb has been in favour of both the reservations. Both the issues were discussed in a meeting of NCP ministers chaired by the NCP chief recently. It was Pawar sahib who implemented the Mandal commission recommendation in Maharashtra as the chief minister. The same was discussed in today’s meeting,” said a NCP minister.

Pawar was accompanied by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Urban development minister Eknath Shinde too was present in the meeting.

“Sharad Pawar is a mentor of this government. The CM will be meeting the PM on issues such as Maratha and OBC reservations. Pawar saheb always meets CM and discusses issues that are important for the state. Discussion was held on these lines today as well,” Shinde told reporters after the meeting.

Maratha leader and a petitioner in the reservation case Vinod Patil said the state should do its bit to offer relief to the community. “Maratha youth are frustrated after losing the reservation. It is okay that the state delegation is meeting the PM, but who has stopped the state to comply with its assurances of ancillary benefits to the community. The state should immediately implement the scholarships, financial assistance for entrepreneurial projects and recruit the youth, whose process was completed for government jobs,” he said.

The state is expected to file a review petition in the SC this week.