MUMBAI: On the eve of Independence Day and with local body polls approaching, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over a string of infrastructure inaugurations in Mumbai — from flyovers and bridges to a motormen training centre and redeveloped housing. But the much-awaited third phase of Metro-3, between Worli and Cuffe Parade, will not be part of the current spree, with officials indicating a launch towards the end of August. CM to inaugurate slew of projects today; Metro-3 may launch by Aug end

The 9.1-km stretch, part of the Aqua Line, had initially been expected to open on August 15, but a Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) official said work on two Kalbadevi stations — slowed by the area’s dense and congested layout — is still being completed. “We are targeting an inauguration by the end of August,” the official added.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis will attend three separate functions organised by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). These will include the inauguration of the 2.75-km flyover connecting Mumbai University to Vile Parle, aimed at easing the notorious Santacruz bottleneck; a new bridge between Kalanagar and Dharavi to improve east-west connectivity; and a Metro motormen training centre at Mandale, which will save operators the trouble of travelling to Hyderabad and other cities for training. The chief minister will also inaugurate MMRDA staff quarters at Malvani.

Another key highlight will be the symbolic handover of keys to 556 tenants from the redeveloped BDD chawls in Worli — marking the completion of the project’s first phase — followed by the opening of the International Experience Centre at the Dabbewala Bhavan in Bandra West.