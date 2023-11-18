A day after workers from two factions clashed near the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park, chief minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray decided to observe the party founder’s 11th death anniversary at different locations, thus avoiding any untoward incident.

CM, Uddhav pick different locations to pay respects to Shiv Sena founder

“To prevent a conflict, I along with my party leaders and workers went to Shivaji Park on Thursday night to pay tribute at the memorial. There was no reason for (Uddhav) Thackeray faction’s people to come there and create a problem. It was an unfortunate incident. We are working as per the teachings of the party founder which they (Uddhav and supporters) gave up when they chose power over ideology in 2019,” Shinde said.

Speaking to reporters after paying his respects at the statue of Balasaheb near Regal Cinema in south Mumbai, the CM said if the party founder was alive, he would have appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. “It was a dream of Balasaheb and Modi is fulfilling it. The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, on the eve of late Balasaheb’s birth anniversary. This will be a real tribute to the Sena founder.”

Sena (UBT) president Thackeray along with wife Rashmi and son Aaditya visited the memorial at Shivaji Park.

“Traitors came yesterday to the party founder’s memorial and created a drama. We did not consider them as Shiv Sena workers as they backstabbed the party for power. They do not have any respect for Balasaheb but they are slaves of BJP. Our party workers showed them a trailer yesterday about what would happen in 2024,” party MP Sanjay Raut said.

Party’s MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, also came down heavily on Shinde. “Due to the blessings of the party founder many people became ministers and chief ministers. Shinde has no moral right to speak about the teachings of Balasaheb. He became CM by backstabbing the Thackeray family and people of Maharashtra will teach him a lesson.”

On the occasion, the Sena (UBT) president released a book, “Wow Thackeray”, by cartoonist Mahendra Pandit. The book is based on the cartoons by late Bal Thackeray.