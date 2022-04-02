CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed.

Speaking at the Metro 2-A and 7 inauguration ceremony, Thackeray said, “Nowadays, there is a lot of discussion about bullet train and the land for its terminal at Bandra Kurla Complex. We were building an international financial centre on that land which is worth crores.”

“What is the benefit of bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Mumbaikars? If they love this city and its citizens, why are they (Centre) not giving land at Kanjurmarg for Metro-3? It would help lakhs and crores of citizens,” the chief minister added.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is marred in controversy, including opposition to the Centre’s plan to build a terminal for the same at BKC. The Maharashtra government had planned to construct an international financial services centre on the same land parcel.

Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre’s attention but they are not paying any heed to it. “We have been asking for land for a pumping station, Dharavi Redevelopment but they are not helping us,” Thackeray said.

Addressing claims that former CM Devendra Fadnavis should be credited for the Metro construction, Thackeray said, “I am ready to give credit but why are you creating hurdles? Even if we say, you or your government started some project, I would say we are just completing it. We are even extending it and allowing it to benefit more people.”

“If they really wanted to help Maharashtra grow, they should have planned the first bullet train between Mumbai to Nagpur and not Mumbai to Ahmedabad. We have not cut trees overnight but our development is environment friendly,” Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde Chairman of MMRDA and urban development minister said, “Why are we fighting over credits? The construction of Metro projects in the city started during the tenure of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Time doesn’t stop for anyone.”