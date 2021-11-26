Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CNG and piped gas prices hiked in Mumbai for third time in six weeks

For the third time in six weeks, Mahanagar Gas Limited has decided to hike the prices for Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) with effect from Friday midnight in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Published on Nov 26, 2021 09:20 PM IST
For the third time in six weeks, Mahanagar Gas Limited has decided to hike the prices for Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) with effect from Friday midnight in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to all-inclusive revised rates, the CNG price will be increased by 3.06 per kg and will be available at the rate of 61.50 per kg. While the PNG rates will increase by 2.26/Standard Cubic Meter(SCM) and will be priced at 36.50/SCM.

The month of October saw two revisions in the prices, on October 14, CNG was priced at 57.54 per kg while PNG was priced at 33.93/SCM in slab 1 and 39.53/SCM in slab 2 respectively. October 5 saw the prices of CNG and domestic PNG at 54.57 per kg, while PNG was available at 32.67/SCM in slab 1 and 36.00 /SCM in slab 2.

In July, the prices of CNG and domestic PNG were hiked in the city. CNG was available at 51.98 per kg while PNG was available at 30.40/SCM in slab 1 and 36.00 /SCM in slab 2 respectively. Before that CNG was priced at 49.40 per kg in the city.

According to a statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited, “In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and domestic PNG segments. On account of the substantial increase in natural gas prices in the international market, MGL’s input gas cost has also increased substantially.

Even after the above revision, CNG offers attractive savings of about 62 percent and 35 percent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai,” said a statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

Taxi unions had earlier demanded the state government to hike taxi fares in the city. Unions have also threatened to go on a strike if CNG prices hike any further. Unions have approached the state government asking to hike the base fare of taxis by 2 and increase it to 27 from the present 25.

