Coastal Road projected to be completed by Nov 2023: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 40% civil works of the ₹12,700 crore 10-km-long Coastal Road project between Nariman Point and Worli, including a one kilometre tunnel below Malabar Hill, said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

He added that the construction work will be completed by November 2023.

The coastal road project between Princess Street flyover and Worli-end of Bandra-Worli sea link was earlier expected to be ready by July 2023.

However, Covid-19 pandemic initially delayed the delivery of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) from China. Also, the BMC had to tweak its plan to not use Chinese experts for assembling the TBM in the backdrop of border tensions with the country.

Chahal added, “Tunneling work of 1 kilometre is completed with a 40 feet diameter tunnel under Malabar Hill. Only 900 metres it remains now.” According to BMC officials, this is the first of its kind undersea tunnel of 40 feet diameter in the country. It will also include 125 acre garden on the reclaimed land abutting the Coastal Road with underground car parking.

The coastal road project was originally planned between Nariman Point and Kandivli, claiming it will ease traffic for those travelling between north and south Mumbai. However, now there is a question whether there should be a coastal road or a sea link beyond Versova to connect to the suburbs. The state is yet to take a call on it.