Colaba goon celebrates getting out of jail on bail, arrested

Mumbai Rallies are such an everyday thing on Indian roads that most people just turn a blind eye to the processions and fireworks that usually accompany them. However, this local goon was arrested and booked by the police for public nuisance after his supporters took out a rally to celebrate his release from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case.

Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai, was riding in a BMW, showing himself off through the sunroof, with people acknowledging his grandiose with firecrackers and loud sloganeering.

“He was waving to the public and thanking his supporters while smoking. Chants of ‘Welcome back Darvez Bhai’ could be heard loud and clear,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.

The Colaba police registered a case against the accused and his three friends- Shahbaj Sayyad, 28, Dilshad Abdul Rashid Shaikh, 24, and Kallu alias Raj Surve, 21- all residents of Colaba and Cuffe Parade, for creating nuisance in public and negligent conduct as regards to explosive substances.

Darvez runs a garage in Colaba and he used one of his client’s BMW for the show. He was arrested in an attempt to murder case in 2021 after he, along with his two other associate, assaulted a person with screwdriver in the vicinity over a small issue.

“His accomplices got bail but he did not get bail for almost eight months. So, when he came on bail on July 28, his friends celebrated it,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 9:30pm on August 4 when senior inspector Vijay Hatiskar of the Colaba police station found a video circulating on social media in which Darvez could be seen going around in a BMW with the glass roof open on SBS Road in Colaba area.

“It was like he was trying to generate fear among the public and show how great and strong he is,” said a police officer. In another video it was found that the accused’s people were bursting crackers in the middle of the road.

While in the third video, it was seen that Sayed and his accomplice Dilsad Abdul Rashid Shaikh, both were seen sitting on the rooftop of BMW car and were driving slowly creating traffic and nuisance in the area.

“The police official from Colaba police station visited the spot and verified the videos. The accused were brought to the police station and after inquiry, four were arrested,” said senior inspector Vijay Hatiskar of the Colaba police station.