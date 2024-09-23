Coldplay in Mumbai: Hotels near DY Patil stadium charge up to 5 lakh for 3 nights

Mumbai: Hotels within 20 kilometres of the venue in Navi Mumbai where Coldplay is set to perform in January are charging up to ₹5 lakh for three nights, a price hike so steep that it surpasses even New Year's Eve rates. Coldplay is scheduled to perform at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21. REUTERS/Steve Marcus(REUTERS)

Most hotels, including five-star properties, in the vicinity of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai are now fully booked for January 18, 19 and 21, the dates Coldplay has set for their India tour, according to hotel aggregator apps.

For instance, Courtyard by Marriott near the venue and Taj Vivanta in Vashi, Navi Mumbai have no rooms available, as per MakeMyTrip.

Hotels are clearly aiming to capitalise on the overwhelming demand to attend Coldplay's live concerts. Tickets available on BookMyShow sold out within minutes, prompting Coldplay to announce a third show on January 21.

Fortune Select Exotica in Vashi, part of the ITC Hotel Group, is charging ₹2.45 lakh for one room for three people for three nights between 17 and 20 January. A few kilometres away from the venue in Turbhe, Fern Residency is charging almost ₹2 lakh for one room for two people for the three nights coinciding with the Coldplay shows. Regenza by Tunga, another hotel in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, is charging ₹4.45 lakh for three nights during the concert period, according to MakeMyTrip.

These hotels typically charge between ₹7,000 and ₹30,000 for a night for one room, as shown on hotel aggregator apps. Such high hotel rates are usually encountered during the year-end and a few days after. However, even those rates pale in comparison to what hotels are charging during Coldplay's performance dates in Mumbai.

For example, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai is listing a room for two at ₹34,000+ for a night on January 17. In contrast, the hotel is offering rooms at ₹32,000+ for one night on December 31, according to Agoda.