Collapse of Mumbai huts caught on camera, locals vacated

In Mumbai, portions of seven huts collapsed in the city's Vile Parle area on Sunday night. While no injuries were reported, several huts were reported to be damaged. The incident was reported after 9 pm on Sunday at the disaster control department of the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Occupants from 24 other huts were vacated for safety reasons and shifted to a BMC school. The hutments collapsed in an adjacent major nullah at Indira Nagar No.1, Juhu Road, opposite the Mithibai College in Vile Parle West.

A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows huts collapsing one after the other. "After the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot. At least 24 adjoining shanties were vacated and the residents were shifted to a civic-run school. They were provided with food and water," news agency PTI reported quoting a fire brigade official.

"This apparently happened due to the construction work going on in the area," he added.

Raju Devendra, a local resident, said, "The incident occurred due to the strong vibrations caused by the ongoing Metro work. After the damages to the hutments, local residents forced the work to be stopped. Luckily, nobody suffered a major injury."

