MUMBAI: Neelam Shinde, the Satara-born 35-year-old engineering graduate from Sinhgad Technical Education Society in Pune, who went to the United States in 2024 to pursue MS in engineering, died on March 28, after fighting for her life in a hospital in California for 14 months. Comatose Satara-born student’s fight for life ends after 14 months in California hosp

Her dream to study in an American university – California State University -- to build a better future was cut short on February 14 last year when a bike hit her e-cycle. She suffered multiple fractures from the collision in both legs, her left arm and skull, while a serious brain injury left her comatose. She was admitted to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, where doctors tried their best to save her, and continued to treat her till the end.

In a final act of generosity, Neelam’s family, based in Satara, have decided to give back to the world by donating her eyes and skin. Her last rites will be held in California on Wednesday by her paternal aunt who is a California resident and was her local guardian, as her father Tanaji and uncle Sanjay cannot fly out given the war in West Asia. Neelam had lost her mother to tumour before the accident.

Her maternal uncle, Sanjay Kadam confirmed that the family was informed about her death on March 28 by her aunt. Recalling the critical communication about the incident last year, Kadam said, “We received a call from her roommate on February 16, 2025, who told us about the accident. It threw us in shock. Her father could not speak for hours after hearing the news.”

As Neelam remained in intensive care, her family held on to a sliver of hope. “She had opened her eyes once, but was unresponsive,” Kadam said, remembering the early days of hospitalisation.

Her father Tanaji Shinde’s journey to USA was nothing short of a struggle. “We had to arrange money for the ticket and visa. We mortgaged our gold and farm land, and collected around ₹6 lakh to show as our bank balance,” Kadam recalled.

“He stayed on for two months, but watching his daughter in such a condition was painful for Tanaji. He could not come to terms with what had happened even after returning to India,” said Kadam. “He is still in shock, but tries to be strong.”

Before leaving California, the family gave the power of attorney to her aunt to manage all formalities regarding Neelam’s care.

“The doctors treating Neelam had asked her father earlier about organ donation, and he agreed. That is the reason why the process to hand over the body took some time. Her last rites will be performed now,” said Kadam.

While she is no more, the family remembers Neelam with pride. “She always wanted to study abroad and worked very hard to achieve it with scholarships,” Kadam said, adding, Neelam was known in the family as a determined person. He also shared that most of the medical expenses were covered by insurance and thanked those who supported them during this difficult time.

While the accused biker who ran into Neelam’s e-cycle was arrested soon after, “the family is hoping for justice in the trail that is on, with the US government speaking up on Neelam’s behalf,” said Kadam.