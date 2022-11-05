Commission asks edu dept to inquire on SC, ST complaint

Mumbai The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken cognisance of a complaint made by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student collective born at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Bombay, alleging anti-reservation sentiments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was in response to a complaint made by the students to NCST regarding lack of mental health support for SC or ST students in IITs. The institute has a student-oriented Scheduled Castes (SC) or Schedules Tribes (ST) cell.

A November 1 dated notification sent to the state education department and a copy to APPSC states, “The commission has decided to investigate or inquire the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations or matters to the undersigned within 15 days of receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July, APPSC had written to senior officials at IIT- Bombay alleging that the head counsellor of Student Wellness Centre (SWC) was passing casteist remarks about reservation and questioning the merit of students coming from SC or ST categories through reservation.

“The largest chunk of caste-based harassment that students face is due to the anti-reservation sentiment prevalent in campus. Hima Anaredy, who heads the SWC, is functioning currently as the mental health centre for upper caste students and ignoring the caste-based issues which students from SC or ST categories are facing,” said a student representative from APPSC, IIT-Bombay.

“Hence, we had requested the administration to hire expert counsellors trained and sensitized to address such caste-based issues.”

APPSC alleged that Anaredy had posted a casteist remark on her social media handle that led to furor following which APPSC approached NCST to initiate take action against those who made such remarks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comment was posted by Anaredy in 2015 but as it was still in public domain SC, ST students felt uncomfortable in availing the mental health counselling services from the SWC. “Although it was a post made seven years ago, we came to know only in July and wrote to the NCST. This being the only post that is publicly visible in her profile for last seven years it stopped SC, ST and OBC students from approaching the SWC for mental health support,” another student representative from APPSC said.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT -B, said, “We have not received any complaints from the students or any other body yet, hence we have not investigated. However, if something comes up from the National Commission or any other higher authorities, we shall surely look into it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently the IIT-Bombay began a student-oriented SC or ST cell and special mentorship programme for students from these communities on campus.