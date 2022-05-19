Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train.
A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating.
The commuters claimed that the AC local goes empty as most cannot afford the fare and the regular commuters have to wait for almost half-an-hour for the next local. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
“As the 8.33 am general local train is now changed to an AC train, we have to wait for the next one, which is at 8.53am, by which time the entire station is jam packed and hardly a few get to board it. The rest have no option but to wait longer. Hardly anyone takes the AC train,” said Santosh Shelke, 35, who used to board the 8.33 am local train to reach Thane for work daily.
Commuters complained of overcrowding at the station due to the change in train, which also lead to fights among them.
“Most used to take the 8.33am local train as it was convenient to reach their work place. Since it has changed to AC, people are also reaching their workplace late as they are not able to board the next train that is heavily crowded,” said Sangeeta Mishra, 28, another commuter who travels to Mumbai for work.
“Either the Railways should introduce more general local trains or cancel the AC local at 8.33am and stick to the general train for this particular time,” said Vijay Deshekar, vice-president, Kalyan Karjat Kasara Passengers Association.
Shyam Ubale, general secretary of the association, said that they have informed the Railways to not disturb the existing general local services while introducing the AC locals.
Central Railway chief PRO, Shivaji Sutar, said, “Recently, we have added 36 new locals (34 AC and 2 non-AC) on the main line including the Titwala section. Considering the demand, the Ministry has recently announced AC local fare reduction by 50% and also non-AC first-class fare reduction by almost 40%.
“We have spoken with the people and also the passenger associations in the section regarding introduction of AC locals. There is a huge demand for AC locals after reduction in fare and also due to heat and humidity. To meet the increasing demand on the mainline, especially during peak hours, we have withdrawn AC rake from harbour line (where we were getting low response as compared to the mainline) and started 12 AC services on mainline for the benefit of passengers.”
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river. The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. Punjab Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
