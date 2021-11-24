Complaint against Kangana Ranaut: Statement hurt feelings of citizens, says NCP leader

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut before the metropolitan magistrate court at Borivli, over her statements regarding the Indian freedom struggle and sought to prosecute the actress for sedition, intentional insult, breach of peace, insulting the national flag and the Constitution of India.

The complainant Yusuf Parmar, general secretary of NCP’s minority wing, through advocate Ashley Cusher, alleged that after receiving the Padma Shri award at the hands of President Ramnath Kovind, the actress made baseless statements on social media, as well as television shows, which caused disharmony among the society and resulted in holding several protests in various states.

The actress, he said, again November 10, in an interview to a television channel criticised freedom fighters. “What we got in 1947 was not independence, it was alms/charity. We got freedom only in 2014,” she stated in the interview.

Parmar claimed that the statement is offensive and hurt the feelings of ordinary citizens and more particularly, her statement attacked the Constitution of India. The complainant has further stated that the statement degraded the freedom fighters and martyrs of the nation, who have laid their lives for attaining independence.

He added that he had submitted a written complaint to Malad police station against Ranaut on November 13, but no action was taken by the police. Parmar further said that the Delhi Women’s Commission has already written to the President of India, with a request to withdraw the Padma Shri awarded given to Ranaut for her remarks.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on January 7.